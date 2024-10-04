Bicycle collision results in death of Fresno resident

October 4, 2024 – A bicycle and van collision that occurred between the intersection of Clovis and Saginaw Avenues has resulted in the death of a Fresno resident.

On September 18 a little before 1PM, a van collided with a bicyclist who was crossing a roadway as the van moved northbound on Clovis Avenue. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital as the van driver gave details for an investigation into the cause of the collision.

Following the accident, northbound Clovis lanes were temporarily closed for authorities to look into the cause by the Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU).

11 days later, on September 30, the bicyclist, identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as 63-year-old Robby Pokorny of Fresno, passed away from his injuries.

CRU continues to investigate the cause of the collision to hopefully prevent future accidents in the area.