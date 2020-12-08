New Ulta Beauty Scam Using COVID-19 to Steal Information

Free stuff sounds excellent. It even sounds better when it’s a popular retailer giving away products.

Scammers are getting smarter in finding new ways to steal people’s personal information. All it takes is a good scam.

In 2017, Yahoo! News reported on an Ulta Beauty scam that was circulating through a Facebook link. Well, it is back again, this time using the pandemic as a leeway to scam people.

Ulta Beauty is one of the biggest beauty retailer companies in the nation.

So how does the scam work? When a person clicks on the Facebook link, it takes them to a fake website claiming that 1,283 Ulta Beauty stores are closing down and are looking to liquidate items.

The fake website looks precisely like Ulta Beauty’s official website, filled with fake customer reviews.

The scam promises a free full-size facial cream that retails at $100. Here is the catch, consumers can have the cream if they only pay a $4.95 shipping fee.

That does not sound like much, but petty cash adds up, and people risk the chance of having their credit card information stolen. Do not fall for it.

Costco also recently had a scam being shared through Facebook in November.

The scammer posed as the CEO of Costco posting to Facebook that read, “My name is Walter Craig Jelinek, and I’m the CEO of Costco. To celebrate our birthday, every person who shares and comments in the next 24 hrs will get one of these Christmas Food Box Delivered straight to their doors on November 28th.”

People who shared or liked the post are then sent a spam message intended to steal personal information.

Costco has a list of known scams that their company is aware of on their website.

For more information on Costco scams, click here.