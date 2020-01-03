BBB Warn Consumers to not Abbreviate Dates on Documents

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers to not abbreviate the year 2020 when writing dates on important documents.
Most consumers abbreviate dates to two digits when signing documents. For example, writing 1/2/20 can lead to complications as the year can easily be changed or manipulated. By writing “20” in the year, one can simply change the date on the document to look outdated or possible dated ahead – “1/2/2019” or “1/2/2022”.
The BBB urges consumers to write out the full year when signing any document to avoid complications.
