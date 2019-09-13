Banged-Up Clovis East Drops Straight Sets to Stockdale

Fresh off a three-set sweep of Sanger Tuesday, the Clovis East volleyball team hoped to make it an undefeated week and take down the visiting Stockdale Mustangs Thursday night.

Things didn’t go quite as planned for the Timberwolves.

Stockdale looked in control from the first serve and trailed only once in its three-set sweep of Clovis East Thursday, 25-11, 25-9 and 25-14

Stockdale controlled the first set, starting the set 14-2 with a flurry of kills and blocks at the net.

Despite Clovis East getting on a run late in the set, Stockdale would carry the momentum of its hot start to take the first set 25-10.

The Timberwolves would put up more of a fight to start the second set, but the Mustangs would get hot again, winning eight straight points en route to a second-set victory, 25-9.

Clovis East got its only lead of the game by winning the first point of the third set, but it was all Stockdale from there.

The Mustangs continued to put pressure on the Clovis East blockers with their attacks, which made the difference in the deciding third set, a 25-14 Stockdale victory.

It wasn’t just the big plays at the net that made Stockdale successful; it was their ability to sustain long rallies which overwhelmed Clovis East and ultimately won Stockdale the game.

Clovis East Head Coach Lynette Wilke-Lopez said postgame she wished her team sustained more rallies.

“Keeping rallies going is important, because it changes the momentum of the game. We did that at some points, but it was very inconsistent. A lot of times, it was one-and-done for us, so that’s something to improve,” Wilke-Lopez said.

Another disadvantage the Timberwolves faced were injuries.

Four starters were out for the clash with Stockdale, but Wilke-Lopez said her team competed admirably amidst the conditions.

“We are very banged up and we got dealt a bad hand, but we got to fight through it. I feel a couple players stepped up tonight. For the rest, it’s all their time to shine.”

Clovis East may not have shined its brightest Thursday night, but they did show they’re always willing to put up a fight.

Clovis East (8-11) will hit the road up to Tollhouse next Thursday to take on Sierra High. Stockdale (10-6) will next play Royal at the Royal Varsity Classic on Saturday.