August is Back to School Month

August is Back to School Safety Month: Slow Down and Look for Children in School Zones August is Back to School Safety Month: Slow Down and Look for Children in School Zones

Clovis Calif. –

As students head back to the classroom, the Clovis Police Department reminds parents and residents to follow the speed limit and be extra careful driving through school zones.

During back-to-school week beginning on Monday, August 22, additional officers will be on patrol around Clovis schools looking for traffic and parking violations.

“Please drive like it is your child, grandchild, niece or nephew walking or riding their bike to school,” Officer Ferguson said. “Pick-up and drop-off times can be hectic, but it’s important to be patient and stay safe as children are getting to and from school.”

If you are behind a school bus with a stop sign and flashing red lights, drivers need to stop so students can safely get on and off the bus.

Drivers must remain stopped while the red lights are on. Drivers in both directions must stop on any two-lane road without a median or a center turn lane.

The Clovis Police Department offers the following tips to stay safe around schools:

• Slow down and follow the speed limit.

• Adhere to school policies and procedures for dropping off and picking up students.

• Stop for school buses. Watch for children rushing to catch the bus or exiting.

• Whenever possible, avoid blocking the crosswalk while waiting to make a right-hand

turn.

• For parents with children walking or biking to school, teach them safe walking and

riding behaviors, such as looking both ways before crossing the street, using sidewalks

when available, and crossing at marked crosswalks with stop signs or signals.

• Do not double park, or park at red curbs that include bus loading zones and

emergency accessways.