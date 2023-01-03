Auberry Road Goes Into the New Year With Closure

***UPDATE*** The County of Fresno Department of Public Works and Planning has determined that the portion of Auberry Road experiencing erosion can be repaired, but it may take up to 14 days depending on weather conditions. In the meantime, Auberry Road, with the exception of the portion in the Alder Springs area where the worksite is , is open to local traffic only. Again, Auberry Road in the Alder Springs area by the work site is FULLY CLOSED. Only emergency vehicles will be allowed through that portion. by Krystle Nozartash, Clovis Roundup January 2, 2023 As of Tuesday morning, the shoulder parts of Auberry Road in the Alder Springs area still remained closed due to rockslides from excessive rains on Monday, January 2.

Fresno County’s Public Works and Planning RMO are maintaining the closure and working with a contractor to reopen the road as quickly as possible.

In addition State Route 168 remains closed due to a rockslide. Resulting in the only detour route being Tollhouse Road. The county’s RMO is running maintenance vehicles on Tollhouse Road 24-hours-a-day to keep the road open.

However, the public is encouraged not to travel in this area due to the limited roads open and the incoming inclement weather.

If necessary drive along Tollhouse Road, drive cautiously as it’s a narrow and winding two-lane road.

California Highway Patrol is aware this detour is no longer an option for CalTrans’ 168 closure from the rockslides.