Auberry Library Reopens with Limited Services

After weeks of closure due to the Creek Fire, the Auberry Library has reopened. Big Creek and Shaver Lake libraries remain closed due to the Creek Fire.

The library will resume operations with limited services due to COVID-19. Residents can reserve books, CDs, DVDs and other library materials for pick up via online.

Items that were reserved before the Creek Fire, will still be available. WiFi is available for residents at all Fresno County libraries.

According to Fresno County, there are 36 branches of libraries residents can visit and pick up materials from.

For more information regarding library programs and services, contact Rock Vang at (559) 600-6274 or visit www.fresnolibrary.org.