Attempted Robbery leaves one shot and in critical condition

January 22, 2023: The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted robbery by two male suspects that left one shot and injured near Tarpey Village.

On January 21st, Saturday night around 7:30, Clovis Police Department and Fresno County deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim in a shopping area on Clovis and Griffith Avenues.

When law enforcement arrived at Shanghai Massage Spa, they found one person shot and another injured.

It’s unknown if the victim was a worker. The gunshot victim is in the hospital and listed in critical condition.

According to officials, no description of a suspect or suspects was provided.

No suspects have been arrested.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the area remains closed.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867,