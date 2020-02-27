At Home now open in Clovis

At Home, the Texas-based home decor superstore is now open in Clovis.

The store is located at 1075 Shaw Ave, next to Lowe’s on Shaw and Clovis Avenues. The retail chain carries a wide variety of home decor products ranging from furniture, housewares, wall decor, patio, rugs, garden, and more.

At Home, at the end of 2019, has over 180 stores in 39 states with plans of opening 400 more stores throughout the country.

California currently has four locations: San Diego, Foothill Ranch, Riverside, and now Clovis.