Clovis School Psychologists Win Historic Vote

The Association of Clovis Educators (ACE) announced a historic win earlier today on February 4.

In the announcement, Clovis psychologists and Mental Health Support Providers have voted to join the Association of Clovis Educators.

According to the Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) in Sacramento, 69% of voters were in favor of ACE/CTA/NEA, 23% voted for a competing union, while 7% voted for no union.

In the press release, Clovis psychologists expressed their win was the combination of consistent efforts of using social media, podcasts, zoom meetings, and good old-fashioned conversation that helped build their support and participation in their union.

The statement also included that a union of psychologists is a first step toward a larger organizing effort by all Clovis educators. In April 2021, spurred by district decision-making that marginalized educators’ voice in classroom decisions affecting students, Clovis teachers, psychologists, itinerant specialists, school counselors and other educators announced the formation of the Association of Clovis Educators (ACE), to build a union so that educators could have a meaningful, independent voice in decisions that impact students and schools.

“Clovis school psychologists are an incredibly capable and dedicated group of educators. Our Clovis school community and students need our strong voices at the table,” said Tamara Soemali, a school psychologist with the CUSD for over 25 years.

“With today’s vote, my colleagues and I are finally in a position to negotiate for positive and meaningful change that takes into account the expertise of educators and puts students first. We are eager to get to work on our first contract to ensure that all of our students have the resources and support they need to succeed.” Soemali continued.

Kristin Heimerdinger, a Buchanan High School teacher and ACE spokesperson was thrilled with the news and is looking forward to negotiate a strong union contract that benefits both student and professionals within the district.

“Today, we can say what we’ve long known: that Clovis can still be Clovis while also being a union district. We are thrilled with today’s vote. This is a victory for ACE, for our school psychologists and mental health support professionals, and for students. It is also a building block for our ongoing organizing efforts of more than 2,100 educators, which will continue.” said Heimerdinger.

Johnathan Terry, parent and psychiatrist, believes this union will empower and help strengthen educators and students.

“Strong educators and strong schools mean success for our students, “ said Jonathan Terry, a parent and psychiatrist. “As a parent, I have been watching and cheering ACE’s successes from afar. I believe this union victory, and others to come, will only benefit our students and schools.”

For more information, go to www.cloviseducators.org.