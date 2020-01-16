Assembly Public Safety Committee Approves ‘Gavin’s Law’ Bill

The California Assembly Public Safety Committee approved a bill Jan. 14 named after Clovis Unified Vice Principal Gavin Gladding, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in September 2018.

Gavin’s Law (AB582) would increase the minimum prison sentence for hit-and-run drivers who kill someone from four years to six years. The Assembly Appropriations Committee will hear the bill next week.

Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla, the driver who killed Gladding, attempted to cover up the crime by repairing his vehicle before turning himself in. Maravilla, who was believed to have been drinking before the incident, was 18 years old at the time.

Maravilla was sentenced to three years in prison in November 2018, but was released on probation in December 2019.

AB 582 is joint-authored by Assemblymembers Jim Patterson (R-Fresno), Mike Gipson (D-Carson) and Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella).

Patterson thanked the Gladding family after the vote was cast and expressed optimism that the bill will pass.

“I have to say a big thank you to the Gladding family for taking this on,” Patterson said. “We have made a huge successful leap forward, but now we have the challenge of going before the appropriations committee and that’s going to take another whole round of talking to folks and pleading with them to understand what we are trying to do here. I’m optimistic that we will probably be able to get that accomplished.”