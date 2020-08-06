Assem. Jim Patterson Calls For Dismissal of EDD Director

Assem. Jim Patterson (R-Fresno), who represents the 23rd Assembly District, announced the replacement of the Employment Development Department (EDD) Director Sharon Hilliard.

In a meeting with members of the Assembly Budget Subcommittee last week, Director Hilliard was grilled due to the EDD’s lack of production in processing claims.

In a response to the committee, Hillard says that the delays are due to the current EDD system, which is old and outdated.

“A longer-term solution is needed to address the rigidity of the EDD’s current technology infrastructure,” said Hillard. “The EDD’s benefits system, used to administer the unemployment and state disability insurance programs, still relies on old and obsolete technology.”

“Director Hilliard is only now telling us just how deep and wide the problems are with the EDD – and these aren’t new problems,” Assem. Patterson said.

According to the director, there are roughly 1 million pending claims. Adding that only 250,000 of those claims are eligible for unemployment benefits. Meaning, there will be over 750,000 Californians that will be ineligible.

Hilliard also admitted that only five percent of the 11 million calls are picked up each week and if callers want a call back, it can take up to six weeks.

“My office has been aware of serious delays at the EDD going back to November of last year. We demanded information and got nothing,” said Assem. Patterson.

“This Director has misled the public, the Governor, the media and Legislators. It’s time she was replaced with someone who can help us create the EDD of the 21st century. We need change at the top, and we need it now.”