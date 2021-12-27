Arrest made in Clovis’ Fifth Homicide of 2021

On December 18, 2021, the Clovis Police Department’s communication center received a call requesting a welfare check on a family member living in the 2300 block of Roberts Ave. The caller told dispatch that they had been unable to contact the person living at the home.

After officers arrived at the location they made entry into the home. While searching, officers located a deceased male adult. At that time detectives and Crime Scene personnel were called to investigate the circumstances.

The investigation led detectives to Bakersfield where they arrested 57 year-old Mary Sanchez of Bakersfield on December 23, 2021. The Fresno County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased male as 67 year-old Steven Rogers of Clovis. The investigation showed that both Sanchez and Rogers had been in a relationship. Sanchez has been booked into the Fresno County Jail for one felony count of homicide (PC 187).