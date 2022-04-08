Argument Leads to Shooting, Suspect Arrested

1 of 2

At 8:36 p.m. on April 7, Clovis Police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting at the area of Shaw and Willow Avenues. Officers responded immediately to the scene.

The section of the roadway was closed while detectives began an investigation.

According to Clovis PD, there was an argument between two individuals at an apartment complex in northeast Fresno. When they both left in their own vehicles, the suspect followed the victim into Clovis.

Following the victim southbound onto Willow Avenue from Barstow Avenue, the suspect opened fire from his vehicle striking the victim’s vehicle four times on the passenger side vehicle. The suspect then fled.

Luckily, no one was shot or injured. With the help of the victim, officers was able to locate and arrest the suspect. He was identified as 26-year-old Ernest Allen of Fresno.

Allen was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and firing a gun into an occupied vehicle. He was booked into Fresno Country Jail.