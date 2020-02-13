Applebee’s to Host Benefit Event for Schwass and Brown Families

The community is still grieving the loss of teens Jack Schwass (17) and Thomas Brown (16) who passed away in a vehicle accident near Bullard and Armstrong Avenues on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Caitie Kenney/Clovis Roundup)

The Facility Athletic Training in Fresno is partnering with Applebee’s to host a “Dining to Donate” Event Monday, Feb. 17 through Wednesday, Feb. 19, to benefit the families of Jack Schwass and Thomas Brown.

Brown, age 16, and Schwass, age 17, died Feb. 7 when the car they were driving in collided with a tree near Armstrong and Bullard Avenue.  Brown attended Clovis High School and Schwass was a student at Gateway High School.

The Facility Athletic Training will host the event at the Applebee’s at 98 Shaw Ave.  Applebees will donate 25 percent of each participating party’s bill to the Brown and Schwass families to offset funeral costs. 

Applebee’s guests who want to participate in the donation should inform their server when ordering. 

Participation is available for both dine-in and to-go orders.

The Facility Athletic Training is an organization focused on sports and fitness.

