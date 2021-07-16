Another Driver Cited for Leaving Dog in Hot Vehicle

July 15, 2021–Another driver has been cited for leaving their pet in a hot vehicle.

The incident took place after 1 p.m. in the afternoon, Clovis PD dispatch received a call regarding a dog being left in a parked truck. The vehicle was not running and was not parked in the shade.

According to Clovis PD, an officer responded immediately to the scene. Upon arrival, the officer noticed that all four windows were cracked about 3 inches. The dog had a water bowl but was empty. The dog was also breathing heavily and appeared to be overheated.

A Clovis PD Animal Service Officer arrived just as the dog owner came out of the store. Using an infrared thermometer, the officer measured a reading of 109 degrees inside of the vehicle. According to the dog owner, they were in the store for about 19 minutes.

The dog named “Riley” was treated at the scene. After careful inspection, Riley was returned to its owner.

The owner was cited for leaving their dog in a hot car.

In California, a first offense for leaving a pet in a hot vehicle is an infraction under penal code 597.7. Any further violations of this section by the owner will result in a misdemeanor.

The Clovis PD again would like to remind residents of heat-related precautions, especially regarding pets or loved ones being left in a vehicle:

Never leave a loved one/pet in a parked car in the heat.

Never leave a loved one/pet in a parked car in the heat.

Yes, we know we said that twice. Some people need to see it again.

Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water.

Stay inside, if possible, and limit outdoor activities.

Wear light-colored and loose-fitted clothing.

Never leave a loved one/pet in a parked car in the heat.

If anyone sees a person or pet in a hot vehicle that appears to be in distress in Clovis, call us at (559) 324-2800.