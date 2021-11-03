Annual Veterans Day Contest Part 2

The Kindergarten students were given recognition for their placements. Now it’s time for the first graders.

Each year, the Clovis Veterans Memorial District holds an annual art contest around Veterans Day for kids to showcase their artistic talents and celebrate this national holiday honoring our veterans. This year’s theme was “1776: The American Dream”.

The placements for the first grade category are as follows:

1st place: Barret Fukushima- Riverview Elementary

2nd Place: Ivey Hernandez- Fort Washington Elementary

3rd Place: Eveleen Bopai- Maple Creek Elementary

Honorable Mentions: Dayna Xiong and Nikhel Patel- Garfield Elementary

To view the pictures of all these participants, you can visit the Clovis Veterans Memorial District Facebook page. Follow the CVMD Facebook to keep you updated on when the second grade category winners are announced.