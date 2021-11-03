Annual Veterans Day Contest Part 2

By
Karl Cooke
-

The Kindergarten students were given recognition for their placements. Now it’s time for the first graders. 

Each year, the Clovis Veterans Memorial District holds an annual art contest around Veterans Day for kids to showcase their artistic talents and celebrate this national holiday honoring our veterans. This year’s theme was “1776: The American Dream”. 

The placements for the first grade category are as follows:

  • 1st place: Barret Fukushima- Riverview Elementary
  • 2nd Place: Ivey Hernandez- Fort Washington Elementary
  • 3rd Place: Eveleen Bopai- Maple Creek Elementary

Honorable Mentions: Dayna Xiong and Nikhel Patel- Garfield Elementary

To view the pictures of all these participants, you can visit the Clovis Veterans Memorial District Facebook page. Follow the CVMD Facebook to keep you updated on when the second grade category winners are announced. 

 

Karl Cooke
I am 27 years old, born and raised in Fresno, California. I am the youngest of 4 kids and am a full time student at Fresno State University. I am happily engaged to be married to my fiance Daniella. My favorite sports teams are the L.A Rams, Dodgers and Lakers. I have two dogs and one cat. I have my own podcast called “The Two Minute Warning” Podcast that you can listen to on any platform that you listen to your podcasts.