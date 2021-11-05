Annual Veterans Day Art Contest (2nd Grade Category)

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The first graders category have been recognized and today we have the placements in the second grade category.

Each year, the Clovis Veterans Memorial District holds an annual art contest around Veterans Day for kids to showcase their artistic talents and celebrate this national holiday honoring our veterans. This year’s theme was “1776: The American Dream”.

The placements for the second grade category are as follows:

1st place: Liliana Hix- Freedom Elementary

2nd Place: Chelsea Park- Fugman Elementary

3rd Place: Sophia Ospina- Fort Washington Elementary

Honorable Mentions: Ian Thao- Woods Elementary & Paige Coon- Fort Washington Elementary

To view the pictures of all these participants, you can visit the Clovis Veterans Memorial District Facebook page. Follow the CVMD Facebook to keep you updated on when the third grade category winners are announced.