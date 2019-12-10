Annual Soroptimist “Denim and Diamonds” Takes a Festive Theme

Thursday, December 5, 2019, marked the eighteenth annual “Denim and Diamonds” fundraiser for Soroptimist International of Clovis. “Denim and Diamonds Goes Holidays” was the festive theme of the event. Dinner and a no-host bar were provided by the Clovis Kiwanis.

Holiday music performed by Jordan Williams welcomed guests to the Clovis Veterans Memorial District’s Liberty Room, where the event was held. Beautifully decorated tables, some for dining, and others for the exhibition of auction items were on display.

“Denim and Diamonds” historically includes both a silent and live auction. A variety of silent auction items awaited bids: jewelry, wine, gift cards, gift baskets, and paintings were just a few. Live auction items included a Harris Ranch package, a helicopter ride on Eagle 1, and a two-night stay at a Shaver Lake cabin.

You couldn’t help but notice the spectacular Dessert Raffle Table with its abundance of tasty treats, huge chocolate cakes, a variety of family recipe cookies, homemade pies, and more. Soroptimist Susan Buckley provided entertaining running commentary on the desserts while awarding the happy winners their prizes.

“The most comments I received were that the FOOD WAS GREAT,” says Judith Preuss, organizer of the event.”Thank you to Clovis Kiwanis! It was a good evening, and the Clovis Marjaree Mason Safehouse, women of Live Your Dream and the girls of Dream It- Be It, will benefit.”

The Soroptimist mission statement is to “improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.” It is women at their best, helping other women to become their best. Proceeds will go to local women and girls who qualify to participate in educational programs to help them reach their full potential.

Interested in learning more about Soroptimist International Clovis? You can email siclovis2015@gmail.com or attend a meeting as a guest on the first Tuesday of the month at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District at 6 p.m.

The next presentation of Denim and Diamonds will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020, Clovis Veterans Memorial District at 6 p.m. See you there.