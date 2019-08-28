Annual ClovisFest and Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly Coming in October

The best event Clovis has to offer is coming back this October and community members are going to be treated to fun, food and more fun!

Clovis’ two-day event – put on by the Clovis Chamber of Commerce – will feature both the Clovis Fest (456 Clovis Ave, Ste 2, Clovis, California 93612) and the Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly. Held from October 26-27, Clovis community members need to mark their calendars.

The event offers a free, family-friendly outdoor festival spanning up and down Pollasky Avenue in Old Town Clovis. Hot-air balloons will take off that morning between 7:15 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. at Community Medical Centers.

Public rides are not permitted and pets are not allowed due to a Clovis ordinance.