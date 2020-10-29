American Pickers Makes a Return to California

Back in January of this year, the American Picker’s team announced a March visit to the Central Valley area but all was delayed due to COVID-19.

In a recent announcement, Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and team will be back in California for filming this December.

The hit TV show is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” which airs on the History Channel.

The show follows Wolfe and Fritz as they roam across the country hunting for America’s most valuable antiques. Their mission is to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along their travels, meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The two hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Due to the COVID-19, the Pickers team will be taking precautions following state and CDC health guidelines.

If anyone has or know someone with a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. facebook: @GotAPick.