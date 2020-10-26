American Legion to Host Holiday Craft Fair and More

The American Legion Cecil Cox Post 147 will be hosting their first annual Holiday Craft Fair on November 14, 2020.



The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their Clovis headquarters on 508 4th Street in Old Town Clovis, corner of Woodworth Ave and 4th Street.

They are still accepting vendor registrations, fee is only $15 plus 5 percent of the proceeds on the day of the event.

Deadline to register is November 1, 2020.

For more information on the Holiday Craft Fair, please contact Ann Abbott 559-579-4757 or eannabbott@gmail.com.

The post is also currently holding a Toys for Tots campaign. Wrapped or unwrapped, residents can drop off donated toys at their headquarters on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The American Legion Post also holds their monthly membership meetings every second Wednesday of month (except July and August). The meetings include a social dinner beginning at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., and meeting at 7 p.m.

The dinners are $10 per person, new or prospective members and their significant other eat free for first time attendance.

For November, the post will be hosting a potluck style social dinner on November 21 at 6 p.m. They will be serving turkey and ham, members are to bring a holiday side dish. Members or attendees must make reservations on how many guests they are bringing. The cost is $3.

For December, a Holiday Dinner Party will be taking place on December 5 beginning at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and consists of Chicken Piccata, glazed carrots, roll, a salad, and holiday desserts.

There will be an ugly sweater contest, raffles, pictures with Santa, and more. Tickets are $10 per person. Reservation deadline for this event is November 30.

To RSVP to the Holiday Dinner Party, contact Dave at info@clovislegion.org.