American Legion Needs Volunteers for Upcoming Fireworks Stand

The American Legion Cecil Cox Post 147 is looking for volunteers for its TNT fireworks stand fundraising happening between June 30 and July 4.

The Post 147 Commander Chris Hoffman said the American Legion missed annual fundraising opportunities like the Clovis Rodeo due to the pandemic.

Because of the missed opportunities, American Legion’s budget is much smaller than it otherwise would be.

“There are organizations that we normally benefit, give to and help that we aren’t able to because we just don’t have the funds to do so,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said that organizations received less funds and donations last year due to the pandemic. Running a firework stand will help recoup some of the lost revenue for the post and organizations they support.

The firework stand has a core volunteer group of about 8 to 10 volunteers, but Hoffman said that he would like to gain as many as possible.

Connection to the military is not a requirement for volunteers. American Legion accepts anyone looking to help a veteran organization whose primary goal is to support veterans.

Hoffman said that there are three primary shifts that they are looking to fill for the firework stands. There is an 8 a.m. to noon shift, noon to 4 p.m. shift and a 4 p.m. to close shift.

American Legion wants to have volunteers lined up as soon as possible in preparation for the stand but will take volunteers past the June 30 start date.

Hoffman anticipates that July 4 weekend will be the stand’s busiest, and they will need an ample amount of help on that Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The stand’s location will be 1425 Shaw Avenue and placed in the Hobby Lobby parking lot.

For those who can’t donate their time, American Legion is also accepting resources like food, water and other donations for the volunteers working the stand.

Interested volunteers can contact American Legion at 559-299-9804 or on their website.