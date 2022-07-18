“ALL IS CALM” Auditions Being held Saturday, July 30th

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 presented by CenterStage Clovis Community Theatre is playing at Clovis Veterans Memorial District Auditorium starting on Saturday, November 12, 2022 through Saturday, November 19, 2022.

This musical docu-drama captures an astounding moment in history when Allied and German soldiers laid down their arms to celebrate the holiday together.

The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus, begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, and peace. A remarkable true story told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, July 30th, 2022 10am at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.