Accreditation For Clovis Community Reaffirmed, Madera Community College Center Closer to Becoming a College

At its meeting January 15-17, the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACCJC) acted to reaffirm accreditation for State Center Community College District (SCCCD) colleges Fresno City College, Reedley College and Clovis Community College.

Also at its meeting, ACCJC granted candidacy to Madera Community College Center (MCCC) in the accreditation process, making it one step closer to becoming a full college.

The ACCJC accredits community colleges and other associate degree granting institutions in the Western region of the U.S.

ACCJC accreditation is important, as it provides the public assurance that the accredited member colleges meet certain standards. Accreditation conveys that the institution provides an education of value to the student who earned it, and employers, trade or profession-related licensing agencies, and other colleges and universities can accept a student’s credential as legitimate.