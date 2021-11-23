A Night of Enchantment in Old Town

Christmas spirit filled Pollasky Street in Old Town Clovis on Thursday evening for the 18th annual One Enchanted Evening event.

Christmas spirit filled Pollasky Street in Old Town Clovis on Thursday evening for the 18th annual One Enchanted Evening event.

Hundreds of people strolled the streets of what looked like something straight from a Hallmark movie with horse drawn carriages, hot coco, Christmas carolers, and shops open later than normal for some early Christmas shopping.

Owner of 4th Street Antiques, Marty Watt felt the holiday cheer on Thursday evening through the generosity of the Clovis community. “It’s not about the sales, it’s about saying thank you to the community,” said Watts.

Besides holiday shopping, also in attendance was the Buchanan Jazz Band, Voices United Chorus, Jubilation Singers and Simba School of Music. The music kept the crowds entertained and could be heard from anywhere in Old Town.

Supporting local businesses is the emphasis for the season and at One Enchanted Evening, customers were able to do just that. “I just like coming out here every year with my family and pop into the little shops,” said Clovis resident Deanna Roos, “I would rather buy from a small business right now.”

Executive Director of the Business Organization in Old Town Clovis, Heather Frantzich was over the moon with how well the event went. “The crowd was the biggest we have ever had,” said Frantzich, “The merchants are beyond happy, they couldn’t believe how busy they were the entire night.”

Community members can also look forward to some more holiday fun. There will be carriage rides in Old Town Clovis every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 28 until Dec. 19. On Dec. 4 there will be a Children’s Electric Christmas Parade and on Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 Old Town will host a “Shop Late” evening where shoppers can visit their favorite stores for some late night shopping.

“That’s just why we love Clovis,” said Roos’ husband Gene, “There is always something to do especially around this time of year.”