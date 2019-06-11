A Mosquito Abatement study will be taking place in some Clovis neighborhoods

A mosquito abatement study is taking place in Clovis neighborhoods, according to the City of Clovis. The main goal is to reduce the number of mosquito bites in the Clovis community.

The study, called Debug Fresno, is coming up on its third year and will start releasing non-biting, sterile mosquitoes this week. Here’s how it works:

Sterile male insects, incapable of biting, are released into an area where insect control is needed. The released, sterile male insects find and mate with local females. This mating results in eggs that do not hatch. Over time, fewer hatched eggs result in fewer insects. This process can continue until the number of insects is low enough to reduce their threat.

The following dates are opportunities where Clovis residents can learn more about the Debug Fresno study and to meet the Outreach Coordinator, Doucette Alvarez.

Wednesday, June 12, 8:00a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Thorburn Park, 33 Alamos Ave. Clovis, CA 93611

Thursday, June 13, 8:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. at Sierra View Park, 1297 N. Redington Ave Clovis, CA 93619

Friday, June 14, 6:00 p.m. – 8:30p.m. at Old Town Clovis Farmers Market , 433 Pollasky Ave, Clovis, CA 93612