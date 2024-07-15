A message from Clovis City Manager, John Holt

July 15, 2024 – Over the course of the past several months, I have worked with our Police and Fire Chiefs to share information with you, our Clovis residents, on the budget and the challenges the city is facing to continue to provide the level of service you have become accustomed to.

Many of you have responded to our request to participate in the annual budget process. Your input has been invaluable and has helped us understand the community’s priorities and shape our decisions.

As your City Manager, I am reaching out to address these challenges in more detail. Our primary goal is to maintain the safety and quality of life that our community values so highly.

Unfunded mandates from California’s state government, takeaways of local funds, and persistent inflation have caused our expenses to grow faster than our revenue. Between 2007 and 2023, our city’s population increased by 39%, but staffing levels for our Police and Fire Departments have not kept pace.

Despite allocating approximately 90% of our General Fund discretionary budget to these departments, we have had to reduce services to keep officers on patrol and firefighters responding to emergencies.

Our Police Chief and Fire Chief have been working tirelessly to keep Clovis safe. The Clovis Police Department, despite an increase in crime and the growing homeless population, continues to protect our community with only a slight increase in the number of sworn officers compared to 2007.

Similarly, the Clovis Fire Department has managed a 44% rise in call volume with fewer resources and personnel than in 2007. Both departments need additional resources to continue providing the high level of service our residents expect.

To address these challenges and seek your valuable input, we have conducted numerous community outreach events, including “Coffee with the Chiefs,” where community members had the opportunity to speak directly with our Police and Fire Chiefs.

We also distributed surveys to gather a broader range of opinions and suggestions. The feedback we received from these efforts has been instrumental in shaping our understanding of the community’s priorities and concerns.

Through these interactions, we learned a great deal about what matters most to you. Many of you emphasized the importance of maintaining quick response times for emergency services, enhancing neighborhood safety, and ensuring that our public spaces remain clean and well-maintained.

Your feedback has highlighted the need for additional resources for our Police and Fire Departments to keep pace with the growing demands.

We heard your concerns about the increasing crime rates and the impact of the growing homeless population on our community. Our Police Department, despite being stretched thin, is committed to addressing these issues with the resources available.

However, to effectively manage these challenges, additional officers and support staff are necessary. Similarly, our Fire Department requires more personnel and updated equipment to handle the rising call volumes and ensure timely responses to emergencies.

We also recognize the importance of balancing public safety with other essential services. Maintaining our streets, keeping public areas clean, and supporting local businesses are all critical to the quality of life in Clovis.

We are committed to finding innovative solutions to increase our revenue and allocate our resources effectively to ensure all aspects of our community receive the attention they deserve.

In closing, I personally want to express my gratitude for your continued support. Together, as a united community, we can overcome the challenges we face. The Clovis Police and Fire Departments remain dedicated to serving and protecting you, and we are committed to fostering a safe and thriving environment for all residents.

Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or concerns regarding the City’s finances or public safety efforts.

As we move forward, we will continue to seek your input and keep you informed about our progress. By working together, we can ensure that Clovis remains a safe, vibrant, and thriving community for generations to come.

Sincerely,

Your City Manager