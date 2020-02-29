A Dream Come True: Clovis East Wins D1 Boys Basketball Championship

The night started with three-pointers raining from the sky as Clovis East knocked down shot after shot, seemingly unable to miss from any spot on the floor.

The night ended with confetti pouring down on the Timberwolves, who celebrated a moment several years in the making.

Senior Will Wiggins led the way with 14 points and eight rebounds, garnering game MVP honors, as the Timberwolves routed the Bullard Knights 80-55 Friday to secure the school’s first D1 championship in ten years.

“A dream came true for me as a coach to win it all, especially with my son [Will],” head coach Adrian Wiggins said. “At the same time, I’ve been with all these young men since fourth grade, so they all feel like my sons.”

Clovis East has played like family all season, making the extra pass and shooting with confidence at every step. Friday night stood as a testament to the Wolfpack philosophy.

Clovis East was accurate on offense from the opening tip, hitting 3-for-6 from beyond the arc in the first quarter. Conversely, Bullard shot 4-for-14 from the field, as the Knights fell behind early to the Timberwolves, 20-12.

The Timberwolves shot lights out again in the second quarter, shooting 79% from the field and 63% from three-point range. Bullard defensively could not handle Jermal Pittman, who scored 11 points in the first half.

It was Tyler Pacheco, however, who left the biggest impression before halftime. He drilled a buzzer-beating three-pointer to send the Timberwolves into the break with a 47-22 advantage.

For Pacheco, the Wolfpack’s hot start was simply a byproduct of the team’s unselfish style of play.

“All year, we played as a team, we always made the extra pass, and we did that tonight,” Pacheco said. “We made a lot of threes and I credit my teammates for finding me open.”

After shooting 8-for-14 from three-point range in the first half, Clovis East continued its scoring ways. Isaiah Corona netted six points in the third quarter as the Timberwolves maintained a 66-38 lead into the final period.

The fourth quarter acted as a prolonged coronation for the soon-to-be Division 1 champions, as Adrian Wiggins pulled his starters with three minutes remaining in regulation to kick off a celebration in Selland Arena.

Pittman ended the game with 13 points, with Camden Thompson adding ten points as well. As a team, Clovis East ended the game shooting 32-47 (68%) from the field, a special night of marksmanship for a team that didn’t miss its time to shine.

For coach Wiggins, it’s his first Valley title since joining Clovis East in 2013. Yet, Friday’s win meant more to him for another reason: it came with son Will leading the way.

“Will used to go with me to Fresno State tournament championships, and now to see him play in Selland Arena and be so confident, it’s a neat experience,” coach Wiggins said. “Will really connected with this environment… tonight was really special.”