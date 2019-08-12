A $2.3 Billion investment in California’s future

California’s early childhood education got a big boost from Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday, Aug. 8.

At an event in Los Angeles on Thursday, the California governor announced a $2.3 billion plan to improve early education in the state of California.

Newsom, who appeared at Hope Street Family, an organization that specializes in youth education, said the 2019-20 budget will allow the state to invest in education.

“We need to be innovative, creative and visionary by imagining the early learning and care system we want for families and children, especially when one in five children live in poverty in our state. That is inexcusable, and we need to be doing more,” Newsom said in a media appearance.

“This is a moment of abundance where we have the privilege of being in a position where we can make these investments.”

The new investment will be divided as planned; $300 million for full-day kindergarten programs, $263 million for early learning and care facilities, $5 million to develop a long-term plan for early development and $143.3 million to increase subsidized child-care ages zero-12.

All funds are intended to affect all areas of the state of California including Clovis.