In a press conference on August 31, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to increase power reduction in anticipation of a heat wave.

In the press conference, the governor urged California residents to reduce power usage between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

This declaration follows news of excessive heat warnings that are expected to place from August 31 to September 7. Temperatures are expected to increase by 10 to 20 degrees throughout the state.