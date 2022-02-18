9-11 Memorial Defines the “Clovis Way of Life”

The California 9/11 Memorial, located on 3485 Never Forget Lane in Clovis is a permanent monument to honor and remember the 2,977 people killed during the most horrific terrorist attack in history.

​The California 9/11 Memorial was organized to continue recognizing and honoring the civilians who were killed along with the fallen firefighters, peace officers, military personnel, and first responders who died in the line of duty while attempting to preserve and save human lives during the tragic events that occurred on September 11, 2001.

In 2019, the California 9/11 Memorial board was established in hopes to remind those in the community to never forget.

This 9/11 memorial ceremony that takes place each year is the largest of its kind outside of New York City. Every year at the site, a group of committed citizens, first responders and military personnel perform a ceremony steeped in service traditions for the victims of September 11th.

Aside from the annual ceremony, the board also encourages the community to visit the memorial when it is convenient. Their hope is that by doing so, the community will have a more personal experience.

The memorial was built by the late David McDonald, the CEO of Pelco. A video security camera company who had business offices at the World Trade Center.

3 months after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, McDonald invited many survivors to the memorial site to pay tribute to the sacrifices they made for the country.

“1,100 New York police officers and firefighters got on a plane and landed in Fresno to be treated like rockstars,” said Andy Isolano, a retired fire prevention officer and 9/11 survivor.

It is a successful non-profit due to the assistance from the businesses and people in Clovis, volunteers and donors, and support from surrounding communities.

“The purpose of the Board is to facilitate and complement the efforts of the 9/11 memorial and the team that has been assembled,” said Lorenzo Rios, Chief Executive Officer for the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

The City of Clovis teamed up with Cook Land Development and extended the memorial site in 2019 which includes replicas of the Twin Towers and the Pentagon at a 1/100th scale, with names of military and first responders etched in the stone.

There are also bronze statues of first responders, and storyboards that are set around the memorial that are full of facts and information about the attacks.

Every part of the memorial holds its own symbolic reference to the attacks.

The bronze statues signify the five members of Ladder Company five. They were the first firefighter responders who arrived at the scene, as they were located right across from the Twin Towers, and all perished during the attacks.

This past year’s 20th anniversary ceremony included the unveiling of new statues, a Flight 93 memorial, and the planting of the Survivor Tree.

The reason they built the memorial in Clovis was because of the close relationships the community has with those who were impacted by the attacks, like Todd Beamer.

Beamer was a standout baseball player for Fresno State who is known for saying “Are you ready, okay, let’s roll” on a voicemail to his wife before a small group of civilians stormed into the cockpit on Flight 93.

Otis Tolbert was in the Pentagon on September 11th and played football for Fresno State. Tolbert is survived by his family in Fresno County.

Todd Cook and Anna Borgeas say that the memorial and ceremony’s purpose is to ‘Never Forget’ and to ‘Honor, Educate, and Remember.’

To honor those who gave and lost their life, to educate younger generations with firsthand experience and teach them the magnitude of how savage these attacks were, and to remember the shock and sorrow of the outright unexpected attacks.

“Right after 9/11 the United States embarked on a mission, ‘Operation Enduring Freedom’, to deny any safe haven to terrorists, that’s what started the war in Afghanistan” said Rios, who is also a U.S. Army Veteran.

Honor, educate and remember is what the Clovis 9/11 memorial stands for. The people of Clovis have vowed to protect and maintain the California 9/11 Memorial and helped it blossom into what it is today.

“We encourage the community to come and visit this free, open to the public memorial – it truly is a gem.” said Anna Borgeas, Executive Director of California 9-11 Memorial.

For more information, contact (559) 375-3173 or visit www.california911memorial.com.