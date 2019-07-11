7th Annual Mental Health Summit coming in August

On Wednesday, August 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the VA Central California Health Care System will hold its annual Mental Health Summit at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District (808 4th Street, Clovis CA 93612).

The event is free and all community members (including providers, veterans and families) are welcome to attend.

The summit will revolve around certain topics such as; whole health, access to care, suicide prevention, PTSD/moral injuries and military sexual trauma.

Seating will be limited, but there is possibility for same-day registration at 8 a.m. before the event starts.

For more information and to register for the event, visit http://va-fresno-mental-health-summit-2019.eventbrite.com.