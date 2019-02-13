Seven home improvement projects that increase your home’s value

If you’ve been dreaming of making some updates to your home, this Spring is the best time to spruce up your home. Start by attending Noble Credit Union’s free Home Improvement Seminar on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Noble Credit Union’s Cedar & Nees branch where you’ll hear from local experts about general contracting projects, AC efficiency, the benefits of solar, adding a pool, and more. The seminar is open to the public, but seating is limited, so make your reservation by visiting www.NobleCU.com.

Meanwhile, here are seven home improvement project ideas — from simple to involved, but all can add to the value of your home and be completed quickly if you start now!

Remodel the Kitchen. There’s no doubt that your kitchen is the heart of most homes, and because of this, kitchen updates can pay off. In fact, a little paint goes a long way. Get the biggest bang for your buck on a kitchen remodel by looking at color. Fresh paint, in modern colors, can quickly update the look of your kitchen. Plus, paint is relatively cheap.

Add a Bathroom. Many homes were built with only one bathroom. You can add substantial value to your home investment by adding another one. Like any project, the cost of adding a bathroom depends largely on the types of additions and accessories you want.

Reinvent a Room. Adding more square footage to your home with a new room can be a daunting and expensive project. That’s why you might want to consider room reinvention: changing the existing space in your home. Convert the garage, redo a bedroom, or remove a wall to create an open and inviting kitchen/family room combination. The possibilities are only limited by your imagination.

Add Energy-Efficient Replacement Windows. Old, drafty single-pane windows are costly. Adding energy efficient replacement windows can save you hundreds of dollars a year in heating and cooling costs. Plus, they improve the curb appeal of your home, and reduce neighborhood and street noise.

Add a Deck. Adding a deck in the backyard instantly increases the value of your home. Outdoor living spaces expand the square footage of your home and are an enjoyable space to spend with family and friends.

Add Energy-Efficient Insulation. Many older homes in the Valley lack basic insulation. They also have old doors that let in plenty of outdoor air in the spring, summer, and fall. Updating your home to save energy doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. You can add extra insulation to your attic, and this small change can save you hundreds of dollars each year.

Get a home improvement loan. Noble Credit Union offers two low-cost loan options: an equity line of credit that provides the freedom to use as you wish and a fixed equity loan providing fixed monthly payments to stay within your budget. And now, you’ll enjoy no fees with the fixed equity loan!

Remember that Noble Credit Union members also have access to a full range of vital financial services, including budget management, online and mobile banking, and online bill pay. You’ll receive highly personalized service, checking and savings without monthly fees, and the essential services needed to manage your finances with ease. It’s a level of service you can’t find at other financial institutions.

Joining is a breeze, and moving your accounts is easier than ever! Visit Noble Credit Union at www.NobleCU.com or call (559) 252-5000 for more tips and tools.