5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Central Valley

On June 24 at approximately 10:40 a.m., a 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Owens Valley near the city of Lone Pine shook California.

The aftershocks of the earthquake followed with smaller ones were felt as far as San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Nevada.

An emergency alert was sent minutes after to cell phones warning of the earthquake advising people to drop, cover, and hold on.

As of now, there has been no reports of injuries or damages.

This story is still developing, we will update as more information comes to light.