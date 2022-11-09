48 Clovis Unified athletes to sign college letters of intent

Forty-eight senior student athletes in Clovis Unified schools are signing Letters of Intent this week, with commitments ranging from Fresno State and Fresno Pacific University to Cal Berkeley, Oregon State and the Air Force Academy. Proud parents, coaches and friends will cheer at ceremonies planned for the following:

Buchanan High – Ceremony: 12:40 p.m., Nov. 9, BHS Outdoor Performing Arts Center off Teague Ave.

Athletic Director James Gambrell, 327-3271

J.P. Acosta, Baseball, CSU Long Beach

Bailey Bracha, Soccer, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Maggie Cook, Water Polo, Fresno Pacific University

Savanna FauntLeRoy, volleyball, Hawaii Pacific

Hilton Green, Track and Field, Oklahoma

Braden Guentz, Baseball, Pepperdine

Hayley Hartsburg, Soccer, CSU Sacramento

Grace Hutchison, Cross Country and Track and Field, BYU

Genesis Jasper, Water Polo, Arizona State

Jordan Leveque, Track and Field, CSU San Diego

Karly Lilles, Soccer, Fresno Pacific University

Christal Lopez, Softball, CSU San Diego

Jayden Mandal, Football, Fresno State

Caroline Mendyk, Cross Country and Track and Field, University of Wisconsin

Colton O’Toole, Baseball, CSU Long Beach

Noah Ray, Track and Field, University of Arizona

Olivia Sundgren, Swimming, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Sydney Sundgren, Cross Country and Track and Field, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Sloan Swan, Wrestling, Wyoming

Daisy Torres, Soccer, CSU Northridge

James Watney, Golf, Saint Mary’s

Clovis East High – Ceremony: 12:45 p.m., Nov. 9, Clovis East High’s East Gym

Athletic Director Cassondra Capshew, 327-4789

Cadence Cunha, Soccer, Fresno Pacific University

Katrina Rodriguez, Softball, Hope International University

Jayden Xiong, Volleyball, Fresno State

Clovis High – Ceremony: 12:30 p.m., Nov. 9, Clovis High North Gym

Athletic Director Jesse Hardwick, 327-1329

Kendall Carr, Soccer, Air Force Academy

Christopher Caudillo, Cross Country, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Olivia Gutierrez, Tennis, William Jessup University

Jada Hardwick, Soccer, California State University, Monterey Bay

Ryle Hibbard, Water Polo, Biola University

Alyssa Kem, Basketball, Fresno Pacific University

Emma Ruvalcaba, Cross Country, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Ella Sweeney, Water Polo, Azusa Pacific University

Fernando Valentin, Baseball, Dakota State University

Sydnie Vanek, Volleyball, University of Arizona

Clovis North High – 12:30 p.m., Nov. 9, Clovis North High Small Gym

Athletic Director Coby Lindsey, 327-5062

Isabella Blanco, Cross Country and Track, Sonoma State

Naleya Bridges, Softball, Longwood University

Braedyn Kincade, Soccer, California State University, Northridge

Ryan Maddox, Softball, University of Arizona

Sergio Montoya Jr., Wrestling, Oregon State

Katie Morris, Soccer, Fresno State

Clovis West High, Ceremony – 12:40 p.m., Nov. 9, Clovis West High Outdoor Amphitheater

Athletic Director Matt Loggins, 327-2101

Brooke Cox, Soccer, Nicholls State University

Aiden Goodrich, Volleyball, San Francisco State University

Abby Hill, Swimming, Utah Tech

Millie Morales, Softball, Cal State East Bay

Cayden Munster, Baseball, Fresno State

Maddie Rey, Softball, Fresno State

Julianne Snyder, Water Polo, University of California, Berkeley

Sidney Strickland, Water Polo, Fresno State