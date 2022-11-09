48 Clovis Unified athletes to sign college letters of intent

Forty-eight senior student athletes in Clovis Unified schools are signing Letters of Intent this week, with commitments ranging from Fresno State and Fresno Pacific University to Cal Berkeley, Oregon State and the Air Force Academy. Proud parents, coaches and friends will cheer at ceremonies planned for the following:
Buchanan High – Ceremony: 12:40 p.m., Nov. 9, BHS Outdoor Performing Arts Center off Teague Ave.
Athletic Director James Gambrell, 327-3271
- J.P. Acosta, Baseball, CSU Long Beach
- Bailey Bracha, Soccer, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
- Maggie Cook, Water Polo, Fresno Pacific University
- Savanna FauntLeRoy, volleyball, Hawaii Pacific
- Hilton Green, Track and Field, Oklahoma
- Braden Guentz, Baseball, Pepperdine
- Hayley Hartsburg, Soccer, CSU Sacramento
- Grace Hutchison, Cross Country and Track and Field, BYU
- Genesis Jasper, Water Polo, Arizona State
- Jordan Leveque, Track and Field, CSU San Diego
- Karly Lilles, Soccer, Fresno Pacific University
- Christal Lopez, Softball, CSU San Diego
- Jayden Mandal, Football, Fresno State
- Caroline Mendyk, Cross Country and Track and Field, University of Wisconsin
- Colton O’Toole, Baseball, CSU Long Beach
- Noah Ray, Track and Field, University of Arizona
- Olivia Sundgren, Swimming, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
- Sydney Sundgren, Cross Country and Track and Field, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
- Sloan Swan, Wrestling, Wyoming
- Daisy Torres, Soccer, CSU Northridge
- James Watney, Golf, Saint Mary’s
Clovis East High – Ceremony: 12:45 p.m., Nov. 9, Clovis East High’s East Gym
Athletic Director Cassondra Capshew, 327-4789
- Cadence Cunha, Soccer, Fresno Pacific University
- Katrina Rodriguez, Softball, Hope International University
- Jayden Xiong, Volleyball, Fresno State
Clovis High – Ceremony: 12:30 p.m., Nov. 9, Clovis High North Gym
Athletic Director Jesse Hardwick, 327-1329
- Kendall Carr, Soccer, Air Force Academy
- Christopher Caudillo, Cross Country, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
- Olivia Gutierrez, Tennis, William Jessup University
- Jada Hardwick, Soccer, California State University, Monterey Bay
- Ryle Hibbard, Water Polo, Biola University
- Alyssa Kem, Basketball, Fresno Pacific University
- Emma Ruvalcaba, Cross Country, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
- Ella Sweeney, Water Polo, Azusa Pacific University
- Fernando Valentin, Baseball, Dakota State University
- Sydnie Vanek, Volleyball, University of Arizona
Clovis North High – 12:30 p.m., Nov. 9, Clovis North High Small Gym
Athletic Director Coby Lindsey, 327-5062
- Isabella Blanco, Cross Country and Track, Sonoma State
- Naleya Bridges, Softball, Longwood University
- Braedyn Kincade, Soccer, California State University, Northridge
- Ryan Maddox, Softball, University of Arizona
- Sergio Montoya Jr., Wrestling, Oregon State
- Katie Morris, Soccer, Fresno State
Clovis West High, Ceremony – 12:40 p.m., Nov. 9, Clovis West High Outdoor Amphitheater
Athletic Director Matt Loggins, 327-2101
- Brooke Cox, Soccer, Nicholls State University
- Aiden Goodrich, Volleyball, San Francisco State University
- Abby Hill, Swimming, Utah Tech
- Millie Morales, Softball, Cal State East Bay
- Cayden Munster, Baseball, Fresno State
- Maddie Rey, Softball, Fresno State
- Julianne Snyder, Water Polo, University of California, Berkeley
- Sidney Strickland, Water Polo, Fresno State