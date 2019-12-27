4.0 Earthquake hits near Mammoth Lakes

At approximately 11:48 a.m. on December 26, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 4.0 earthquake 16 miles from Mammoth Lakes, Ca.

Another 3.7 earthquake was reported at 6:21 p.m. in Ridgecrest, Ca.

Earlier this year, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake followed by a 7.1 on July 4 and 5, making it one of the biggest to hit California in the last 20 years.

According to recent data, in the last three years there has been an average of 234 earthquakes in California and Nevada ranging from 3.0 to 4.0.

To stay up to date with the latest information regarding earthquakes, visit https://earthquake.usgs.gov.