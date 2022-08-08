First call for Engine 46 is commercial fire in Clovis

August 8th, Monday morning Clovis Fire Department crews responded to a second alarm fire on the 1600 block of Cole Ave.

The commercial fire was in the area of Barstow Ave and Sunnyside Ave. Engine 42 arrived first due to a medium sized commercial structure with heavy smoke and fire showing.

Crews of Engine 42 and Engine 45 initiated a fire attack with a defensive strategy.

The fire was quickly knocked down and held to the building of origin.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and there were no injuries to fire personnel or civilians. Fresno County Cal Fire and Fresno City Fire assisted.

This was the first response for the crew of Engine Company 46 which was placed in service the same morning serving the Loma Vista Community.