Gas Theft Suspect Arrested Friday Morning

Officers quickly responded and using the description provided by the resident, located the suspect driving near Barstow/Fowler. The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Hector Gongora of Fresno, and was arrested without incident. As Officers contacted Gongora, the Clovis Fire Department responded to the residence to handle the gas on the driveway. Gongora was booked into Fresno County Jail for theft of about 10 gallons of gas, vandalism for drilling a hole in the gas tank, and a warrant.
Clovis Police would like to thank the resident who called dispatch immediately and was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle. Clovis PD is available 24/7 for the community. Call immediately if you see anything suspicious or a crime in progress and have a great weekend, Clovis.
Due to California’s AB 1475, the suspect’s booking photo is not being posted.