Clovis Soroptimist Hold “Live Your Dream” Reception for Award Winners

Soroptimist International of Clovis (SIC) held their Live Your Dream reception to honor their 2022 award winners on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The event was held at the Clovis Courtyard by Marriott on Shaw and Sunnyside.

Receiving the first place grant was May Pa Sia Vue. With this award, Vue is now one-step closer in achieving her goals.

“This grant will also help me live my dream in my personal life,” said Vue. “Being able to earn my degree and having that as a pillar of my career will assist me in providing for my family. To be able to say that I will be the first in my family to earn a bachelor’s degree, to be able to pave the road for my children and have them witness it all, is such an incredible feeling.”

Coming in second place, Stephanie Gomez, says she owes this award to her belief in God.

“I feel blessed. I have learned that your past doesn’t define you or your future. I have grown from battered to abused, strung out and ashamed to a woman who values her worth and believes in a God who loves and redeems.” said Gomez.

Both women will speak at the Soroptimist Cottage Tea event on April 9, 2022.

Also receiving grants were Delia Hill, Jasmine Lowe, Vanessa Marin, Giselle Mendoza, Erica Soliz, Noel Aguilar, Rachel Lanseadal, Ariana Maciel, and Priscilla Munoz.

Grant amounts ranged from $1,000 to $2,000. Reedley Rotary contributed $1,000 that was split between two winners.

Areas of study for the recipients included Business Administration, Social Work, Nursing, Biology, Human Studies, Sociology, and Paralegal Studies.

“We are very blessed to be able to have a successful year in fundraising despite Covid,” said Irene Moreno, Chairperson of the Live Your Dream program and SI Clovis President. “Because of how well we did with our Denim and Diamonds event the past October, we were able to award 11 deserving women this year. We want to thank Fresno State University, Fresno City College, Clovis Community College, and Reedley College, who helped our club receive our applications.”

Soroptimist International empowers women and girls worldwide through education and training. Globally that includes 1,250 clubs in 120 countries and territories. Each year Soroptimist International distributes more than $2.6 million in educational grants to about 1,700 women worldwide.

Along with the “Live Your Dream” program, Clovis Soroptimist has a “Furthering the Dream” program for ongoing studies and a “Dream It Be It” program for girls aged 14-17. Plans are for “Dream It Be It” to be held at Clovis East later this year.

For more information, visit siclovis.org.