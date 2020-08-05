Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – August 5, 2020
CUSD Holds Virtual Town Hall for Special Education
The Clovis Unified School District held a virtual town hall meeting in order to address concerns and questions parents of special education students had....
Clovis Unified makes Forbes Top 10 List of Best Employers in America for Women
Forbes recognized Clovis Unified School District for its inclusivity in the publication’s annual list of best employers for women in 2020. CUSD came in at...
Five Vehicle Theft Suspects in Custody
After 3 a.m. this morning, Clovis Police dispatchers received a call of multiple people looking at vehicles around the parking lot of an apartment...
City Councilmembers Vote No on Salary Increases
An ordinance to increase the city council’s salary was discussed at the Aug. 3 City Council meeting. The ordinance was looking to increase the...