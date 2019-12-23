275 Bikes Distributed at Fire Station 1 in Old Town Clovis

The morning of Dec 21st was filled with giving at Fire Station 1 in Old Town Clovis. A total of 275 bikes sat ready to roll out of the station by 10 a.m.

Children and parents lined up to receive their bicycles. They were also given helmets, backpacks, stuffed animals, and bike locks.

This event has taken place for 10 years, it was started by Steve and Lisa Mcgaughy, the owners of Mcgaughy Suspension Parts. They have partnered with a variety of organizations to give bikes to children in need.

For four years Mcgaughy’s Suspension Parts has partnered with Clovis Fire Department, Clovis Police Department and Fresno Pink Heals Chapter to distribute the bicycles.

The Mcgaughy’s got the idea 10 years ago. Lisa wanted to donate toys but Steve came up with the idea of donating bikes.

Steve Mcgaughy said he grew up with both parents working two jobs trying to make ends meet. He didn’t have nice things but that didn’t matter to him because he had a bike.

“I had a bike that was kinda a yard sell put together, my dad pieced it together and I rode it,” Steve said. “But I remember I was 11 years old, that Christmas I got a brand new bicycle. That was the most amazing Christmas gift I ever got. I’ll never forget that.”

Both Steve and Lisa look forward to this day. “This is literally my most favorite day of the year. I love seeing the families and the kids faces, they are so appreciative,” Lisa said.

The Mcgaughy’s purchase the bikes out of pocket. All the assembling is done at the Mcgaughy warehouse. Over the years the number of bikes they purchase increased, this year being the most with 275 bikes.

In past years just a handful of Mcgaughy’s employees would assemble the bikes. This year, word got out and Steven’s Bicycles and Fresno Cycling Club wanted to help assemble the bikes.

Clovis Police Department and Clovis Fire Department help reach out to principals, teachers, and counselors at the schools throughout the valley to select children in need.

Chris Hutchison, from Clovis Fire Department plays a big part in reaching out to the schools. “The idea is rather than giving a big splash, say giving the bikes to a whole class, we try to get the bikes to the kids that really need it,” Hutchison said.

Volunteers from the Fresno Pink Heals Chapter help distribute the bikes, stuffed animals, and backpacks to the kids.

Fresno Pink Heals Chapter was established in 2011 by Lisa Benham. They are a non-profit organization which raises money and awareness for people in Fresno County.

Pink Heals said they insure the money that is raised is targeted for a specific purpose, is trackable, and reaches the people for whom it is intended.

“We do this because it’s giving back to our community and it’s a way to be connected to police and fire,” Benham said.

Pink Heals participates in many events to honor and support those battling diseases or going through a hard time to show them they are not alone.

“We want everybody to know they are loved and that their community is behind them,” Benham said.

Families were shown at the distribution event that the community is behind them. Thanks to the joining forces behind this, kids get to go home with a brand new bike and a smile on their face.