24/7 U14 girls close out AAU season with championship

The U14 girls from the prominent 24/7 Select AAU team based in Clovis closed out their current basketball season in style.

The six-girl team, all from Clovis, capped off their season with a championship title in the Bigfoot Hoops Las Vegas Classic on Sunday.

24/7 won four games from Saturday between Sunday, holding three out of four teams to 35 points or less, while beating the Lady Dtermined Select by 17 in the championship game.

They beat Lady So Cal CAVS 53-31 in their first game on Saturday and in their second of the day later that night, the eighth graders upended San Antonio Lady Hoops 40-35.

Sunday’s game was pivotal for the girls from Clovis. Win and they advance to the championship game, or lose and go home. But, the pressure proved no match for the 24/7 girls as they beat the Spokane Select by 32 points in a 66-34 win.

In the final just two hours after their semi-final win, the trio of Athena Tomlinson, Gabby Ramos and Devin Miller delivered in the biggest moment, combining for 57 points 14 assists and 21 rebounds. Miller led the way with 22 points.

Along with her performance in the championship game, Tomlinson showcase her long-range ability with a game-winning shot against a team from San Diego during pool play.

The 24/7 U14 now look towards the school year where they plan on playing in the TRAC during the 2019-20 season.