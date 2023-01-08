23 events to add to your 2023 calendar

The best of Clovis throughout 2023

December 28, 2022 Here at Clovis Roundup, we’re always on the lookout for Clovis events to both feature and attend and believe me there is no shortage.

With multiple events often taking place every day, a person or family can pick and chose the event they do not want to miss out on. However, often this results in “event hopping” as all the events are spectacular.

In the article that follows, you will find a list of 23 activities, events, or otherwise “happenings” throughout the Clovis area that have both taken place in 2022 and look forward to taking place in 2023.

We hope you enjoy our list, and feel free to drop some suggestions for the upcoming 2023 year!

January

Annual Community Breakfast Honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

-Saturday January 14th, 9:00 am

California Health Services University

Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Salute to Business Awards

-Thursday January 26th, 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Clovis Veterans Memorial District

February

Clovis Community Heritage Center

-Located at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District

Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10-5

March

Almost St Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl

-Old Town Clovis, March 11th

4:30-9:00 pm

April

Chamber of Commerce’s Big Hat Days

-Old Town Clovis, April 1-2nd

Clovis Rodeo

-Clovis Rodeo Grounds, April 26-30th

Visit the Botanical Gardens

-945 N. Clovis

9:00 am – 4:00 pm

May

Trail Fest

-First Saturday in May

CVMD’s Memorial Day Festivities

-Memorial Day Weekend

Fun Run on Saturday

Car Show and Booths Monday

June

Friday Night Farmers Market

-Saturday Morning Farmers Market

Runs April-October in Old Town Clovis

July

Freedom Fest Fireworks Show

-Fourth of July Fireworks Show

Hosted by Clovis Kiwanis Club

August

Visit the Clovis Museum

-Located 401 Pollasky Ave

Multiple Car Shows

-Car shows not only in August but from May through the Summer

September

Clovis Fest

-Hosted by Chamber of Commerce

Highlights business inventions/ideas in Old Town Clovis

9/11 Memorial

-Located at 3485 Never Forget Lane

Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year

Ceremony on September 11th

Pistachio Party

-Either last weekend of September or first weekend in October

One of larger Friday Farmers Market parties in addition to Peach Party

October

Clovis PD’s Clovis Night Out

-David McDonald Park first Saturday in October

Halloween Spooktacular

-Clovis Veterans Memorial District

Halloween ceremony put on by district

November

CVMD Veterans Day Festivities

Thanksgiving Day Luncheon at Senior Center

-Open to all not only Seniors

December

Pearl Harbor Remembrance

-CVMD hosted event

Christmas Parade

-Old Town Clovis

Christmas Tree Lighting

-Clovis Civic Center

First Monday in December

Here Comes Santa

-CVMD Hosted Christmas event