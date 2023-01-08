23 events to add to your 2023 calendar

The best of Clovis throughout 2023
December 28, 2022 Here at Clovis Roundup, we’re always on the lookout for Clovis events to both feature and attend and believe me there is no shortage.
With multiple events often taking place every day, a person or family can pick and chose the event they do not want to miss out on. However, often this results in “event hopping” as all the events are spectacular.
In the article that follows, you will find a list of 23 activities, events, or otherwise “happenings” throughout the Clovis area that have both taken place in 2022 and look forward to taking place in 2023.
We hope you enjoy our list, and feel free to drop some suggestions for the upcoming 2023 year!
January
Annual Community Breakfast Honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
-Saturday January 14th, 9:00 am
California Health Services University
Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Salute to Business Awards
-Thursday January 26th, 11:30 am to 1:30 pm
Clovis Veterans Memorial District
February
Clovis Community Heritage Center
-Located at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District
Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10-5
March
Almost St Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl
-Old Town Clovis, March 11th
4:30-9:00 pm
April
Chamber of Commerce’s Big Hat Days
-Old Town Clovis, April 1-2nd
Clovis Rodeo
-Clovis Rodeo Grounds, April 26-30th
Visit the Botanical Gardens
-945 N. Clovis
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
May
Trail Fest
-First Saturday in May
CVMD’s Memorial Day Festivities
-Memorial Day Weekend
Fun Run on Saturday
Car Show and Booths Monday
June
Friday Night Farmers Market
-Saturday Morning Farmers Market
Runs April-October in Old Town Clovis
July
Freedom Fest Fireworks Show
-Fourth of July Fireworks Show
Hosted by Clovis Kiwanis Club
August
Visit the Clovis Museum
-Located 401 Pollasky Ave
Multiple Car Shows
-Car shows not only in August but from May through the Summer
September
Clovis Fest
-Hosted by Chamber of Commerce
Highlights business inventions/ideas in Old Town Clovis
9/11 Memorial
-Located at 3485 Never Forget Lane
Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year
Ceremony on September 11th
Pistachio Party
-Either last weekend of September or first weekend in October
One of larger Friday Farmers Market parties in addition to Peach Party
October
Clovis PD’s Clovis Night Out
-David McDonald Park first Saturday in October
Halloween Spooktacular
-Clovis Veterans Memorial District
Halloween ceremony put on by district
November
CVMD Veterans Day Festivities
Thanksgiving Day Luncheon at Senior Center
-Open to all not only Seniors
December
Pearl Harbor Remembrance
-CVMD hosted event
Christmas Parade
-Old Town Clovis
Christmas Tree Lighting
-Clovis Civic Center
First Monday in December
Here Comes Santa
-CVMD Hosted Christmas event