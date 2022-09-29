2022 Clovis City Council Candidate Debate

The Clovis Veterans Memorial District is partnering with the Clovis Chamber of Commerce, 1550 KXEX, and CMAC to bring a debate of the elective Clovis City Council candidates on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the Liberty Ballroom at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District (808 Fourth Street Clovis Ca 93612).

The debate will take place as the ten candidates take to the microphone to answer questions submitted by our community.

For those who are not able to attend in person, the event will be live streamed.

Clovis City Council members are elected at large. Voters will choose three names on the same ballot on Nov. 8, with the top vote-getters winning the three open seats.

The official list of candidates:

Drew Bessinger, 65, Clovis City Councilman/police chief at Fresno Yosemite International airport. Republican.

Matt Basgall, 54, former Clovis police chief/director of security at California Health Sciences University. Republican.

Diane Pearce, 43, local Republican leader/business owner. Republican.

Mark Kazanjian, 58, owner of “Neighbors” restaurant. Republican.

Josh Phanco, 45, insurance agency owner. No party preference.

Martin Salas, 28, Fresno police officer. Republican.

Kyle Chaney, 47, Realtor. Republican.

Guy Redner, 36, caretaker. Republican.

Joe Hebert, 64, City of Madera parks director. Democrat.

Des Haus, 33, energy company executive. No party preference

The community is invited to join in person or via streaming for this important debate. Every good citizen adds to the strength of our nation, and it is our civic duty to stay informed and engaged in our community and it’s well-being.