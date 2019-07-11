2019 Clovis Citizens Academy, now accepting applications

Clovis community members are encouraged to sign up for the 2019 Clovis Citizens Academy, which is a workshop aimed at education the community on how the city government operates.

On September 18 and 25 from 5:30-8:30p in the city of Clovis, community members will have a chance to learn from Luke Serpa, City Manager for the City of Clovis, Police Chief Curt Fleming and many figures within the city.

On the City of Clovis website, they listed numerous hands-on experiences in store for the members who sign up by the deadline, August 1, 2019.

Climb aboard our Old Town Clovis Trolley to tour and hear from City experts about:

How did Old Town get where it is now and what might Clovis look like in 100 years?

The major residential, business and civic projects taking place across Clovis

Learn about Landmark Commons, location of our new Clovis Senior Activity Center and Transit Hub

Hear from City Councilmembers about their vision for The City of Clovis

Tour the Clovis Police Department with new Police Chief Curt Fleming and learn more about our City’s ongoing efforts to remain the Safest City in the Valley

Find out more about the Clovis Fire Department with Chief John Binaski and learn about the newest firefighting technology and techniques being used in the City of Clovis

Community members can sign up here.