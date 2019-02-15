20 CUSD seniors sign college national letters of intent

Twenty Clovis Unified student-athletes from four schools held National Letter of Intent signing events on Feb. 6, a day to remember for the class of 2019.
Buchanan and Clovis North each had seven total signees including the Bears’ Meagen Lowe, the cross country star who placed second in the last two CIF State Cross Country Division I meets and won the CIF Central Section D-I Cross Country title her junior year.
Lowe is also a three-time qualifier in the 3200 at the CIF State Track and Field Championships, placing ninth in 2016, 15th in 2017 and seventh in 2018. She also placed ninth in the 1600 in 2018 with a time of 4:52.10.
“Running in college has been a goal for me since I started in fourth grade, so I’m very grateful for the opportunity,” said Lowe, who credits her parents, Buchanan coaches and teammates for getting her to where she is today. “I started to believe that running in college could be a reality my freshman year when I started receiving letters from colleges.”
Lowe is quick to note the positive atmosphere of the Pac-12 program led by coach Louis Quintana, who was hired in July of 2017 after 16 successful years at Arizona State.
“I was most impressed with their team chemistry,” Lowe said. “They are building a great team with amazing girls who will push me to become a better runner. They are a pretty young team but they mix so well and they are set on growing as a team and having every girl continuously improve.”
In all there were five track and field signees, three from Buchanan with Lowe, Dustyn McKenney (Western Oregon) and Shelby Daniele (Cal Poly San Luis Obispo), and two from Clovis North with Naythn Scruggs (Cal State Fullerton) and Alyssa Gallegos (Cal State East Bay).
The Buchanan girls cross country team has won the last three D-I Valley titles while the last year the Clovis North boys won the Central Section Masters and placed fifth in the state.
The rest of the list is as follows:
Buchanan High
Chase Bibler, Valparaiso University, football
Garrett Boe, Cal State Fullerton, golf
Claire Buckley, Arizona Christian University, softball
Shelby Daniele, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, track and field
Garrett Hernandez, Chapman University, water polo
Meagen Lowe, Oregon State, track and field
Dustyn McKenney, Western Oregon, track and field
Clovis High
Xavier Gutierrez, Master’s College, swim
Zoe Juarez, U.C. Merced, soccer
Kylie Lucero, Fresno State, soccer
Allie Young, Bethany College, softball
Clovis North High
Parker Bell, University of Montevallo, swim/dive
Alyssa Gallegos, Cal State East Bay, cross country/track and field
Paige Kent, University of Montevallo, swim/dive
Josh Kuo, Ithaca College, football
America Maples, Salem University, softball
Naythn Scruggs, Cal State Fullerton, track and field
Alexz Wheaton, Holy Names University, soccer
Clovis West High
Kyle Kuest, Cal State Monterey Bay, golf
Darian Tatum, Cal State Bakersfield, soccer