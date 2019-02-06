20 Clovis Unified athletes sign letters of intent today

Twenty senior student-athletes in Clovis Unified schools will sign Letters of Intent at signing ceremonies Wednesday, Feb.6, including standout Buchanan High runner Meagen Lowe committing to Oregon State.
Wearing their future-college’s apparel, athletes will be celebrated at events on their highs school campuses with proud parents, coaches and friends cheering them on.
The following are the students identified by school:
Buchanan High – Ceremony: Noon, Feb. 6, Library Lecture Hall
Athletic Director James Gambrell, 327-3271
- Chase Bibler, Valparaiso University, football
- Garrett Boe, Cal State Fullerton, golf
- Claire Buckley, Arizona Christian University, softball
- Shelby Daniele, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, track and field
- Garrett Hernandez, Chapman University, water polo
- Meagen Lowe, Oregon State, track and field
- Dustyn McKenney, Western Oregon, track and field
Clovis High – Ceremony: Noon, Feb. 6, Room KO1
Athletic Director Jesse Hardwick, 327-1329
- Xavier Gutierrez, Master’s College, swim
- Zoe Juarex, U.C. Merced, soccer
- Kylie Lucero, Fresno State, soccer
- Allie Young, Bethany College, softball
Clovis North High – Ceremony: 12:05 p.m., Feb. 6, CNHS Small Gym
Athletic Director Coby Lindsey, 327-5062
- Parker Bell, University of Montevallo, swim/dive
- Alyssa Gallegos, Cal State East Bay, cross country/track and field
- Paige Kent, University of Montevallo, swim/dive
- Josh Kuo, Ithaca College, football
- America Maples, Salem University, softball
- Naythn Scruggs, Cal State Fullerton, track and field
- Alexz Wheaton, Holy Names University, soccer
Clovis West High – Ceremony: 3 p.m., Feb. 6, CW Lecture Hall
Athletic Director Matt Loggins, 327-2102
- Kyle Kuest, Cal State Monterey Bay, golf
- Darian Tatum, soccer