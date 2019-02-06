20 Clovis Unified athletes sign letters of intent today

Twenty senior student-athletes in Clovis Unified schools will sign Letters of Intent at signing ceremonies Wednesday, Feb.6, including standout Buchanan High runner Meagen Lowe committing to Oregon State.

Wearing their future-college’s apparel, athletes will be celebrated at events on their highs school campuses with proud parents, coaches and friends cheering them on.

The following are the students identified by school:

Buchanan High – Ceremony: Noon, Feb. 6, Library Lecture Hall

Athletic Director James Gambrell, 327-3271

Chase Bibler, Valparaiso University, football

Garrett Boe, Cal State Fullerton, golf

Claire Buckley, Arizona Christian University, softball

Shelby Daniele, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, track and field

Garrett Hernandez, Chapman University, water polo

Meagen Lowe, Oregon State, track and field

Dustyn McKenney, Western Oregon, track and field

Clovis High – Ceremony: Noon, Feb. 6, Room KO1

Athletic Director Jesse Hardwick, 327-1329

Xavier Gutierrez, Master’s College, swim

Zoe Juarex, U.C. Merced, soccer

Kylie Lucero, Fresno State, soccer

Allie Young, Bethany College, softball

Clovis North High – Ceremony: 12:05 p.m., Feb. 6, CNHS Small Gym

Athletic Director Coby Lindsey, 327-5062

Parker Bell, University of Montevallo, swim/dive

Alyssa Gallegos, Cal State East Bay, cross country/track and field

Paige Kent, University of Montevallo, swim/dive

Josh Kuo, Ithaca College, football

America Maples, Salem University, softball

Naythn Scruggs, Cal State Fullerton, track and field

Alexz Wheaton, Holy Names University, soccer

Clovis West High – Ceremony: 3 p.m., Feb. 6, CW Lecture Hall

Athletic Director Matt Loggins, 327-2102

Kyle Kuest, Cal State Monterey Bay, golf

Darian Tatum, soccer