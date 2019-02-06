20 Clovis Unified athletes sign letters of intent today

By
CR Staff
-

Twenty senior student-athletes in Clovis Unified schools will sign Letters of Intent at signing ceremonies Wednesday, Feb.6, including standout Buchanan High runner Meagen Lowe committing to Oregon State.

Wearing their future-college’s apparel, athletes will be celebrated at events on their highs school campuses with proud parents, coaches and friends cheering them on.

The following are the students identified by school:

Buchanan High – Ceremony: Noon, Feb. 6, Library Lecture Hall

Athletic Director James Gambrell, 327-3271

  • Chase Bibler, Valparaiso University, football
  • Garrett Boe, Cal State Fullerton, golf
  • Claire Buckley, Arizona Christian University, softball
  • Shelby Daniele, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, track and field
  • Garrett Hernandez, Chapman University, water polo
  • Meagen Lowe, Oregon State, track and field
  • Dustyn McKenney, Western Oregon, track and field

Clovis High – Ceremony: Noon, Feb. 6, Room KO1

Athletic Director Jesse Hardwick, 327-1329

  • Xavier Gutierrez, Master’s College, swim
  • Zoe Juarex, U.C. Merced, soccer
  • Kylie Lucero, Fresno State, soccer
  • Allie Young, Bethany College, softball

Clovis North High – Ceremony: 12:05 p.m., Feb. 6, CNHS Small Gym

Athletic Director Coby Lindsey, 327-5062

  • Parker Bell, University of Montevallo, swim/dive
  • Alyssa Gallegos, Cal State East Bay, cross country/track and field
  • Paige Kent, University of Montevallo, swim/dive
  • Josh Kuo, Ithaca College, football
  • America Maples, Salem University, softball
  • Naythn Scruggs, Cal State Fullerton, track and field
  • Alexz Wheaton, Holy Names University, soccer

 

Clovis West High – Ceremony: 3 p.m., Feb. 6, CW Lecture Hall

Athletic Director Matt Loggins, 327-2102

  • Kyle Kuest, Cal State Monterey Bay, golf
  • Darian Tatum, soccer

