19-Year-Old Arrested for Stealing SUV at Car Wash

By
Tori Lavon
-
19-year-old Jess Vang of Fresno. (Photo contributed by Clovis PD)

On Thursday morning at 11:05 a.m., a stolen vehicle report was made to Clovis PD regarding a black Jaguar F-Pace SUV.

The theft took place at the Red Carpet Car Wash on Willow and Shaw Avenues.

According to the owner of the vehicle, the suspect entered his vehicle and drove off westbound on Shaw Avenue towards Highway 168.

(Photo contributed by Clovis PD)

With the help of the California Highway Patrol’s Air-41 fixed-wing airplane and the Madera County H.E.A.T. (Help Eliminate Auto Theft) team, they were able to locate the stolen vehicle in North Fork, an hour north of Clovis.

The suspect was arrested without incident and was identified as 19-year-old Jess Vang of Fresno.

Vang will be facing grand theft auto charges and possession of a stolen vehicle.

