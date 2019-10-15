18th Annual Denim & Diamonds Fundraiser Date Set for December

On Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Soroptimist International of Clovis will hold its annual fundraising event, Denim & Diamonds in the Clovis Veterans Memorial Building.

This year’s event “Denim & Diamonds Goes Holidays” will mark the 18th year Soroptimist has put on the event, which benefits the Clovis Marjaree Mason Safehouse, “Live Your Dream,” “Dream It Be It” and other Soroptimist Club programs. Soroptimist’s mission is to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

To get tickets, email siclovis2015@gmail.com or pick them up at A Book Barn, 640 Clovis Ave.